Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan's Action Film Grows By 15% On Dussehra

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ grew stronger on Day 6 of its release. An official remake of the Tamil-language action thriller film by the same name, the film has been directed by Pushkar-Gaythri and managed to collect over Rs 36 crore in its opening weekend.

Although the film saw a decline on weekdays, the festival of Dussehra proved to be beneficial for the distributors of the film. ‘Vikram Vedha’’s box office collection rose by nearly 15 per cent on the sixth day of release as the film minted Rs 7 crore.

Hrithik Roshan, who played the lead in the film, recently took to his Instagram account to open up to his fans about how he detaches himself from his film after the release. Taking to his social media account, Hrithik wrote a long note explaining the significance of breaking a black tie from his wrist. “Time to let go. I don’t know exactly when I started doing this. Or even why. But I realized today that I’ve secretly done this for every character that terrified me. Mostly it’s a red mauli ( kabir wore that) and sometimes it’s a black thread. Can’t even remember when I started this. Was it kaho na pyaar hai ? Or koi mil gaya or much later ? ( Wil have to go back and check my wrists or neck in those films ) cause it’s never planned.”

He further wrote, “Vedha got it at dress rehearsals n became it. Kabir got it at the War mahurat pooja and I made it a part of him. I think I do it cause it physically anchors the commitment I make to myself before I begin. A secret pact between me and myself.”

“The ritual of cutting it is always confusing. For vedha I tried once my shoot got over but couldn’t , then when my dub got over , but again couldn’t. And then I finally did when the question I ask myself had a satisfactory answer ‘Did I give this everything I had?’ ‘Can I do more ?’ – it’s a question that scares me , drives me , n keeps me searching for more,” the ‘Kaabil’ star added.

“Vedha has been a terrific journey. Thru him I learnt to be. At peace with my failings. Unafraid and unapologetic.I will always be grateful to my directors and writers Pushkar and Gayatri for creating this opportunity. Thank you Vedha. I let go. With love and gratitude,” concluded Hrithik’s post.