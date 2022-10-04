Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan-Starrer Drops By 45% On Day 4

HRITHIK Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha has hit the theatres and the film's box office performance is quite average. The movie was Hrithik and Saif's first-ever collaboration on-screen and Hrithik Roshan returned to the films after three years. Vikram Vedha's box office collection saw a significant drop on the fourth day.

According to Box Office India, Vikram Vedha collected around Rs 5.50 crore on Monday and saw approximately a 45 per cent drop in the box office collection. Therefore, the total collection is around Rs 43 crore nett.

Meanwhile, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie collected Rs 13.85 crore at the box office. The movie's three-day collection is Rs 36.94 crore.

#VikramVedha fares way below expectations in its opening weekend... Needs to trend well on weekdays... Biz should get a boost on #Dussehra... Fri 10.58 cr, Sat 12.51 cr, Sun 13.85 cr. Total: ₹ 36.94 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/CCJNnyl9z0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2022

Talking about the film's overseas collection, Vikram Vedha collected $1.953 million (Rs 15.94 crore) in two days.

Hrithik earlier talked about letting go of his character Vedha and also became emotional. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Time to let go. I don’t know exactly when I started doing this. Or even why. But I realized today that i’v secretly done this for every character that terrified me. Mostly it’s a red mauli ( kabir wore that) and sometimes it’s a black thread."

He added, "Vedha has been a terrific journey. Thru him, I learnt to be. At peace with my failings. Unafraid and unapologetic. I will always be grateful to my directors and writers Pushkar and Gayatri for creating this opportunity. Thank you Vedha. I let go. With love and gratitude."

Meanwhile, according to Box Office India, Vikram Vedha collected approximately Rs 10 crores nett on the first day. Even though the first-day collections are around Rs 10 crores, the box office collection is low. The opening day earnings of Vikram Vedha are similar to Shamshera and Samraat Prithviraj.

Also starring Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte, Vikram Vedha is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The movie is directed by Gayatri-Pushkar.