Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan's Film Shows Growth On Day 2, Collects Around Rs 12 Crore

HRITHIK Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Vikram Vedha' has been released in theatres and the movie is showing an average performance at the box office. Hrithik Roshan returned to the big screen after three years and essayed the role of Vedha in the film. Meanwhile, this was Saif Ali Khan's first collaboration with Hrithik and essayed the role of Vikram. As the verdict of Vikram Vedha is out, let's take a look at the Day 2 box office collection of the film.

According to Box Office India, Vikram Vedha collected Rs 12.50 to 12.75 crore nett on the second day. The movie saw around 25 per cent of growth. The two days box office collection of Vikram Vedha is around Rs 23 crore nett.

Talking about Vikram Vedha's box office overseas collection, the movie has collected a total of $ 1,002,670 (Rs 8.19 cr) on Day 1.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Vikram Vedha had a shockingly low start on Day 1 and collected around Rs 10.58 crores.

#VikramVedha has a shockingly low start on Day 1, despite super-strong word of mouth... National chains underperform, while mass circuits are below par... Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 to cover lost ground... Fri ₹ 10.58 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/GAq5BGgXj4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2022

Meanwhile, according to Box Office India, Vikram Vedha collected approximately Rs 10 crores nett on the first day. Even though the first-day collections are around Rs 10 crores, the box office collection is low. The opening day earnings of Vikram Vedha are similar to Shamshera and Samraat Prithviraj.

Talking about his experience of working on Vikram Vedha, Hrithik praised his directors and co-stars for their hard work and dedication. Sharing the pictures after the shoot wrap, Hrithik wrote, "Beginning the journey of Vikram Vedha came with its own set of external challenges, with the pandemic and uncertainties... but looking back, it all contributed to our prep and performance."

"For me, this journey has been as frightful and as delightful as a skydive. Using Vedha as an opportunity of letting go, aligning with what is, finding joy in being less than, and being wrong, has felt refreshingly new for me. It’s been a journey of remolding, rewiring and trusting. Time and my audience will tell if my instincts were in the right place or not," he added.

Vikram Vedha is a remake of the 2017 film of the same name. Apart from Hrithik and Saif, the movie also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf.