Vikram, Kamal Haasan's Blockbuster Film, To Stream On Disney Hotstar On July 8

Kamal Haasan-starrer blockbuster 'Vikram' has got its digital premiere date. The movie which is still going strong even after grossing Rs 400 crore in box office collections worldwide, will have its worldwide OTT premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 8. The film which has been showered with praise from people continues to hog the spotlight as people were eagerly waiting for the movie to release on the online streaming platforms.

Sharing the exciting news, Disney+ Hotstar shared a video from the movie and wrote, “A super hit addition to your watchlist coming soon! Vikram: Hitlist streaming from July 8 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. #VikramOnDisneyPlusHotstar.”

Meanwhile, the film Vikram has surpassed the Rs 400-core mark worldwide. Trade reports suggest that the film is likely to cross Rs 500-crore mark if it continues to rake in money at this rate. The movie hasn't just impressed Indian trade circles alone, but has left even International markets awestruck as well.

The movie had a blockbuster opening and the theatres soon became a place of carnival, with the scenario of house-full shows continuing, even three-four weeks after the release.

'Vikram' has broken several box office records and has officially become the number one top grosser in Tamil Nadu. This is a fact that has been confirmed by the producers, distributors and exhibitors.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil-Suriya starrer had its worldwide theatrical release on June 3, 2022. The film is produced on a massive scale by Raaj Kamal Films International. Gayathrie, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Vasanthi and Santhana Bharathi played supporting roles in the film. Suriya also appeared as Rolex in an explosive cameo in the film.