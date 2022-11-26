Vikram Gokhale No More: From Bhool Bhulaiyaa To Anumati, A Look At Veteran Actor's Iconic Roles

VETERAN actor Vikram Gokhale on Saturday passed away in Pune hospital, where he was admitted for the past month. Gokhale was a veteran of the film industry and was one of the finest and most renowned artists in the Marathi film industry. Soon after the news of his demise came to the fore, his colleagues in the film industry started mourning the loss of the talented actor by remembering his work and contribution to the cinema.

Starting his career in Hindi cinema at 26 in 1971, he starred in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana. Before that, he left his mark in the Marathi cinema and also proved his talent as a theatre actor. He played a pivotal role in many blockbuster movies, including Hum Dil Chuke Sanam, Agneepath and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Take a look at the roles played by Vikram Gokhale over his five-decades-long career:

Hum Dil Chuke Sanam

Vikram Gokhale played the role of Aishwarya Rai's strict but loving father. Even though Aishwarya and Salman Khan were the film's lead, Vikram Gokhale definitely left a lasting impression on the audience.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

The veteran actor played a pivotal role in this psychological horror drama and essayed the role of Acharya Yagyaprakash Bharti

Anumati

Anumati won the Best Feature Film Award at the New York Indian Film Festival and Gokhale received National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance. It is one of the most memorable roles played by Vikram Gokhale.

De Dana Dan

Vikram Gokhale essayed the role of Paramjeet Singh Lamba in De Dana Dan. This film is still one of the most popular comedy films and also starred Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Natsamrat

Starring Nana Patekar in the lead role, Vikram Gokhale essayed the role of Rambhau in this superhit film. This movie became the highest-grossing Marathi film at the time.

In 2013, he won his first National Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in the Marathi film 'Anumati'. He made his directorial debut in 2010 with the Marathi film 'Aaghat'. He also starred in the hit movies like Hichki, Bang Bang, Hey Ram, De Dana Dan and Mission Mangal. He was last seen in Nikamma, starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty in the lead role.