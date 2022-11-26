Vikram Gokhale No More: Akshay Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Ashoke Pandit, Other Celebs Mourn Veteran Actor's Death

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away on Saturday after suffering multi-organ failure at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. The thespian was admitted on November 5, and his health started deteriorating on Saturday morning. The actor was on ventilator support for the past few days and passed away at around 3:00 PM.

His remains will be taken to Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, whereas his last rites will be performed at Vaikunth. Recently, on Wednesday night, rumours started to brew about the actor's sudden demise. However,

Earlier in the day, a source close to the actor had said that he is in a very critical condition. "Vikram Gokhale is extremely critical. He is fighting many health complications, he is not responding to treatment. Doctors treating him are trying their best, and until the doctors give any further instructions to the family, they'll not be in the state to make any statement. Please don't believe any rumors, please keep praying," the source, as quoted by the Indian Express, said.

Many celebrities from the Bollywood industry have also expressed their grief on social media, extending their condolences to the actor's family and friends. Celebrities including Ravi Kishan, Ashoke Pandit, and Sanjay Gupta have expressed their gratitude and thanked the thespian for bringing his art into their lives filled with emotions.

Loss of a supremely amazing artist.. Om Shanti 🙏

RIP #VikramGokhale pic.twitter.com/WCScRMxl7o — Ranveer Brar (@ranveerbrar) November 26, 2022

Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WuA00a2bpO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2022

I got this incomplete video from #VikramGokhale 12days back. I called him & told him that the poem is incomplete. He laughed & replied,“Life incomplete है मेरे दोस्त!” News of his death has deeply saddened me. He was a very dear friend! BRILLIANT actor & person! ओम शांति!🙏🕉💔 pic.twitter.com/4TzgO3dDHn — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 24, 2022

Rest in peace Sir.

You truly were one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/56ZmOnsi8E — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) November 26, 2022

Vikram Gokhale was fondly remembered for his patriarch character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', whereas he was also seen in Priyadarshan's comedy-horror 'Bhool Bhulaiya', playing the character of a priest.

The actor has also appeared in films including Aiyaary, Mission Mangal, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, whereas, his popular Marathi films include Bala Gau Kashi Angar, Anumati, Kalat Nakalat and several others.