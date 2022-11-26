  • News
Vikram Gokhale No More: Netizens Mourn Veteran Actor's Demise; Recall Scenes From His Hit Films

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away in Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on Saturday. Netizens have been mourning the demise of the late actor.

By SWATI SINGH
Sat, 26 Nov 2022 04:08 PM IST
Minute Read
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away in Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on Saturday, where he was admitted, news agency ANI reported. It is pertinent to note that Gokhale was in the hospital in Pune for the past month and was on a life support system.

Meanwhile, celebs and fans have been mourning the loss of the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor. Making hashtag #VikramGokhale trend on Twitter, netizens have been mourning the demise of the late actor.

Check out the tweets below:

 

 Vikram Gokhale (14 November 1945 – 26 November 2022) was an Indian film, television and stage actor, noted for his roles in Marathi theatre, Hindi films and television. His father, Chandrakant Gokhale, was a seasoned Marathi actor who performed in theatre and movies. With the Marathi movie Aaghaat, Gokhale made his directing debut in 2010. He got the National Film Award for Best Actor for his 2013 Marathi film Anumati, which was made by Sprint Arts Creation. His famous Bollywood films include Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan.

Gokhale was in the hospital in Pune for the past month and was on a life support system. Unfortunately, the veteran actor passed away on Saturday afternoon. His body will be kept for Antim Darshan at Balgandharv Rangmanch and last rites will be conducted at 6 pm at Vaikunth Samshan Bhumi in Pune, the hospital said in a statement.

