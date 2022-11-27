Vikram Gokhale No More: Amitabh Bachchan Mourns The Loss; Also Remembers TV Host Tabassum

Legendary actor Vikram Gokhale breathed his last on Saturday, that is, November 26, 2022, in Pune's Deenanath Hospital. His last rites were held on the same day at Vaikunth crematorium in Pune. His friends and family were present to bid him their last goodbye.

Meanwhile, Bollywood has been paying their emotional tributes to the veteran actor. On Sunday, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also penned a small note on his blog as he remembered the veteran actor and also famous TV host Tabassum, who passed away of cardiac arrest on November 19.

Big B wrote in his blog, "the days are lined with sadness... friends, and colleagues... artists of huge merit, leave us day by day... and we listen to see and pray... Tabassum... Vikram Gokhale and some dear ones that are close and known… they came to us in our lives... they played their parts and left the stage empty forlorn and desolate by their absence…"

Remembering Tabassum, Bachchan had earlier written in another blog post, "…they all leave us one by one... and it is beyond comprehension... you only recollect the times of their presence and life before the eyes and the mind... and they ever remain an image of the time... unchanged, unfettered and in the freedom of free... and then they leave, and it cannot be fathomed."

Vikram Gokhale (14 November 1945 – 26 November 2022) was an Indian film, television and stage actor, noted for his roles in Marathi theatre, Hindi films and television. His father, Chandrakant Gokhale, was a seasoned Marathi actor who performed in theatre and movies. With the Marathi movie Aaghaat, Gokhale made his directing debut in 2010. He got the National Film Award for Best Actor for his 2013 Marathi film Anumati, which was made by Sprint Arts Creation. His famous Bollywood films include Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan.