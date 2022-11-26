Vikram Gokhale No More: A Look At Late Actor's Friendship With Amitabh Bachchan From Reel To Real Life

Vikram Gokhale breathed his last at Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital suffering from multiple organ failure. The veteran actor recently turned 77 and was on a ventilator support system for some time where his condition was described as 'extremely critical.' However, around Saturday afternoon, the family of the thespian announced the actor's demise. He was admitted to the hospital on November 5.

Notable known for his extensive work primarily in Marathi and Hindi films, Vikram Gokhale was the son of Chandrakant Gokhale, a Marathi theater and film performer. The veteran actor was the great-grandson of Durgabai Kamat, the first female actor on the Indian screen, whereas his grandmother Kamlabai Gokhale was the first female child actor in the history of Indian cinema.

Talking about the relationship between Vikram Gokhale and Amitabh Bachchan, their friendship goes back 55 years. In an old interview, Vikram Gokhale disclosed that during his early struggle days, Amitabh Bachchan helped him find accommodation in the city of dreams 'Mumbai.' Soon, Vikram Gokhale made his Bollywood debut in 1971's Parvana which featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Talking about Bachchan, Vikram Gokhale disclosed to Etimes two years ago, "I think people have only seen his stardom, but I have seen his struggle. I have personally witnessed his struggle. He used to knock on the door of every studio and I have seen this. There are many people in the film industry who don't have any idea of what acting is and they call themself as an actor. It is just to show off. If you want to experience real acting then people must watch Amitabh's film."

Taking inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan's films, Vikram Gokhale further stated, "I am so proud that he knows me and I know him. We are friends for the last 55 years. I just love his attitude and nature. I still watch his films once a week and I have been doing this for the past several years."

Amitabh Bachchan and Vikram Gokhale have closely worked together in various popular films over the years including 'Agneepath' and 'Khuda Gawah', however, the duo knew each other before they made their name in the showbiz meeting on the sets of 'Parvana.'

Many Bollywood celebrities have expressed their grief over the demise of Vikram Gokhale quoting him as 'One of a kind.' Celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Gupta, and several others have shared their condolences to the family and friends of the veteran actor.