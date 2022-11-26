Vikram Gokhale, Legendary Thespian And National Award Winner Passes Away; List Of His Achievements

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away in Pune on Saturday. The film industry is currently mourning the loss of the talented actor and paying tribute by remembering his work and contribution to the cinema. He was in critical condition and was also on a ventilator.

Apart from making a lasting impression on the audience in Hindi films, he left his mark in the Marathi cinema and also proved his talent as a theatre actor before that.

He started his career in 1971 and first starred in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Parwana'. his talent and achievement are not just limited to the Hindi cinema, but he also left his mark in the Marathi cinema and theatres.

Here's a look at the achievements of the veteran actor:

Big Debut:

He made his debut in the film industry with the film 'Parwana', which starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Blockbuster movies:

He has played a pivotal role in many blockbuster movies including Hum Dil Chuke Sanam, Agneepath, De Dana Dan, Natsamrat and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others.

National Award:

In 2013, he won his first National Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in the Marathi film 'Anumati'. The movie also the Best Feature Film Award at the New York Indian Film Festival.

Directorial Debut:

He made his directorial debut in 2010 with the Marathi film 'Aaghat'. The movie also stars Mukta Barve, Kadambari Kadam and Amol Kolhe. The film is based on a story written by Nitin Lavangare.

He also starred in the hit movies like Hichki, Bang Bang, Hey Ram, De Dana Dan and Mission Mangal. He was last seen in Nikamma, starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty in the lead role.