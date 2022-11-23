Vikram Gokhale Health Updates: Veteran Actor, Hospitalized In Pune, Still In Critical Condition

RENOWNED Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has been admitted to Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for the past 15 days, however recently, the condition of the actor has deteriorated and he has reportedly stopped responding to the treatment, stating his condition to be extremely critical.

The ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ starrer actor was reportedly admitted 15 days ago, and his condition has only worsened. The actor was well-renowned for essaying his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 1999 starrer ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, where the thespian portrayed the role of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father. He was also seen in various side-role appearances in Hichki, De Dana Dan, Dil Se, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal and Nikamma among several others.

Vikram Gokhale is the son of Marathi theater artist and film actor Chandrakant Gokhale. Initially, Gokhale acted in various theatrical plays, however with 1971’s ‘Parvana’, he made his debut in the industry as an actor. Later on, the actor also made his directorial debut in 2010, with his Marathi film ‘Aaghaat.’

Successfully establishing a name in the Marathi and Hindi film industry, Vikram Gokhale has worked in over 90 films and plays and was also felicitated with National Film Award for Best Actor, category Marathi Film ‘Anumati.’ Recently, ANI also took to their Twitter reporting about the severe health condition of the veteran actor.

However, in 2016, the actor retired from theatrical and stage activities due to his severe throat ailment, but he continued his acting career in films. In August 2022, the thespian and his nephew Yashwant Gaikwad donated two acres of land to the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Film Corporation, proposing to provide stage artists a rightful place in society after their retirement.

Currently, in his honor, an old-age home and an open stage are planned to be constructed where several performances by artists will be conducted at Nane village in Mulshi taluka, a suburb near Pune district.

Vikram Gokhale’s family is yet to make an official statement on his health, however, according to reports of Navshakti, the condition remains critical.