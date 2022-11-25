Vikram Gokhale Health Updates: Actor Showing Steady Improvement, Likely To Be Off Ventilator In Next 2 Days

VETERAN actor Vikram Gokhale has been admitted to the hospital for the past few days and is in critical condition. His family members refuted his death rumours and revealed that he is on a ventilator. As per the recent updates, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor is showing slow but steady improvement.

According to the news agency ANI, the actor is opening his eyes, and moving his limbs. PRO Shirish Yadgikar of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital said that Vikram Gokhale is likely to be off ventilator support in the next 48 hours and his BP and heart are stable.

Earlier, his family friend, Rajesh Damle, told the news agency ANI that he has suffered multiple organ failures and the doctors are trying their best.

His daughter also confirmed that Vikram Gokhale is critical and on life support. "Vikram Gokhale is still critical and on life support, he has not passed away yet. Keep praying for him,", his daughter as quoted by ANI said.

Dismissing the news of his death, the hospital official said, "A meeting b/w Vikram Gokhale's family & doctors took place this morning at 10 am. The actor is very much alive but critical & on the ventilator. News of his demise is wrong."

Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films over the span of 40 years of his career. He has starred in many blockbuster films including 'Agneepath,' starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in 2007.

He received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film 'Anumati' in 2010.

His other notable work includes 'Mission Mangal', 'Hichki', 'Aiyaari', 'Bang Bang!', 'De Dana Dan', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. He was last seen in 'Nikamma' alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year.