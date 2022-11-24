  • News
Vikram Gokhale Still Critical, Not Responding To Treatment, Say Hospital Officials; Family Denies Death Rumours

Vikram Gokhale is in the critical condition and has suffered multiple organ failures. The family has denied his death rumours.

By Simran Srivastav
Thu, 24 Nov 2022 11:38 AM IST
Image Credits: ANI

VETERAN Actor Vikram Gokhale has been admitted to the hospital since Wednesday and is currently in very critical condition. The actor's family friend, Rajesh Damle, told the news agency ANI that he has suffered multiple organ failures and the doctors are trying their best.

Earlier, his daughter also confirmed that Vikram Gokhale is critical and on life support.

His wife also said that the actor is not responding to the treatment.

"Vikram Gokhale is still critical and on life support, he has not passed away yet. Keep praying for him,", his daughter as quoted by ANI said.

Meanwhile, the hospital officials have said that the actor is critical and on the ventilator. They have denied the death rumours of the actor. 

On Wednesday night, the rumours of his death came. However, his family dismissed all the reports and asks fans to pray for his health.

Vikram Gokhale is undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune for the last few days. He was on Wednesday shifted to the ICU after his health deteriorated.

Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including the superhit films like 'Agneepath,' starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in 2007.

His other notable work includes 'Mission Mangal', 'Hichki', 'Aiyaari', 'Bang Bang!', 'De Dana Dan', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. He was last seen in 'Nikamma' alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year.

He received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film 'Anumati' in 2010.

