Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale Passes Away: Report

Vikram Gokhale Death News: Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away at the age of 75 in Pune. Other details are still awaited.

By SWATI SINGH
Updated: Sat, 26 Nov 2022 03:00 PM IST
Minute Read
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale on Saturday reportedly passed away in Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, where he was admitted, news agency ANI reported. Gokhale was in the hospital in Pune for the past month and was on a life support system.

Earlier in the day, Shirish Yadkikar, PRO of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said, "Mr Vikram Gokhale continues to be on ventilator and has slightly deteriorated further and is back on BP support and medication."

Previously, on Friday, the hospital's PRO said that the actor "is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eyes, moving his limbs and likely to be off ventilator support in the next 48 hours."

