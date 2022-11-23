Vikram Gokhale Health Updates: Family Dismisses Death Rumours, Daughter Says ‘Please Pray For Him’

AMID the reports of his death on Wednesday night, Bollywood and TV actor Vikram Gokhale's family on Thursday confirmed that the actor has not passed away and is still in critical condition. His daughter confirmed to the news agency ANI that Vikram Gokhale is critical and on life support.

Earlier on Wednesday night, rumours of his death were rife and media houses started reporting on his death. Several Bollywood stars even shared condolence messages for him. However, all rumours have been dismissed by his family today. His daughter has also appealed to the people to pray for him.

"Vikram Gokhale is still critical and on life support, he has not passed away yet. Keep praying for him,", his daughter as quoted by ANI said.

The 82-year-old actor is undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune for the last few days. He was on Wednesday shifted to the ICU after his health deteriorated. However, hospital officials refused to make any statement about his condition. There are no details concerning his illness, and neither the family nor the hospital has released any official statement of his health condition yet.

After the rumours of his death surfaced on social media, several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, Jaaved Jaafery among others, took to twitter to express condolences.

Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of gravitas to the roles he essayed. He always stood tall. I had the good fortune of sharing screen time with him. His passing away is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir.

The veteran actor made his film debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana'. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including 'Agneepath,' starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999.

In 2010, he received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film 'Anumati'. With the Marathi film 'Aaghaat', he also made his directorial debut.

Other notable work of the actor includes 'Mission Mangal', 'Hichki', 'Aiyaari', 'Bang Bang!', 'De Dana Dan', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. He was last seen in 'Nikamma' alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year.