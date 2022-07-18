Vikram Bhatt Comes In Support Of Ex Sushmita Sen, Hits Back At Trolls For Calling Her 'Gold Digger'

Sushmita sen has been hitting the headlines for quite some time now. The actress recently gave a savage reply to all the trollers who called her a gold digger. Now, Sushmita's ex and filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has come forward in the support of the actress on the gold digger remark. The filmmaker has schooled people for calling the actress a gold digger.

Firstly, Bhatt and Sen date in the mid 190s. During this time, Sushmita was shooting for her debut film Dastak. During a conversation with India Today, Bhatt mentioned the fact that Sushmita is the last person who is bothered about the bank balances.

“Sushmita is the last person who checks out bank balances before she decides to fall in love with someone. I was penniless. I was directing Ghulam, but I had no money. I will not forget that Sushmita was the person who first took me to the US, and she paid for my trip. I had no money. When we reached Los Angeles and there was a limousine, and I was surprised. She said that she wanted to make my entry in the US very special," Bhatt was quoted as saying by India Today.

Vikram further added that Sushmita is a 'love digger, not a gold digger'.

“I think making fun of other people’s life is entertainment. Someone’s tragedy is someone’s entertainment, that’s always there. When Kareena [Kapoor] married Saif [Ali Khan], even she was trolled. So, I think it goes with the territory, if you are a celebrity and if there is a decision of yours which seems funny to netizens, they start trolling," Vikram said.

For the unversed, Vikram is the writer of the film Dastak, which marked Sushmita's debut in the Bollywood industry.

A massive buzz was created on the internet last Thursday when the former chairman of IPL Lalit Modi announced his relationship with the former Miss Universe.