Vikkas Manaktala Says Bigg Boss 16 Makers Are Biased Towards THIS Contestant, Picks His Winner Of The Show

Vikkas Manaktala, who entered the Bigg Boss 16 house as a wild card, recently got evicted from the show after receiving the lowest number of votes. After exiting the show, the television actor has said that he wanted to stay inside the house for a longer duration, but he feels that he has lived his journey to the fullest.

The actor, who entered the show as a wild card along with evicted contestant Sreejita De, spoke to a leading entertainment portal in an interview and claimed that the makers of the show are biased towards Archana Gautam. For the unversed, Vikkas and Archana had a massive fight on the show, where the former also called Archana Gautam ‘neech jaati ke log’ and landed into legal trouble for his remarks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikkas Manaktala (@vikkasm)

Talking about the entire controversy, Vikkas Manaktala told Pinkvilla in an interview that he felt that despite Archana Gautam speaking so poorly about everyone, the makers of the show let go of her to spice up the show. I know that the format of this show is very unpredictable, anything can happen at any time. ”Yes, I felt that Bigg Boss is biased towards Archana Gautam despite her stooping so low and talking filth about anyone. According to her, it's drama, and the show spices up because of this and there's nobody else, who will go to Archana's extent and therefore, Bigg Boss has kept her, which I feel is extremely wrong,” Vikkas Manaktala was quoted as saying in his interview to Pinkvilla.

Vikkas Manaktala also reflected upon how other contestants were scolded in front of everyone, but Archana Gautam was always schooled privately by Bigg Boss. “Yeah, I feel that the makers are biased toward Archana Gautam because when someone else is schooled, it's done in front of anyone,” Vikkas Manaktala was quoted as saying in his interview to Pinkvilla.

The actor added, “However, Archana was schooled in private, which I feel it's wrong and comes from biasness, which is wrong towards other contestants. She always escapes by putting on her puppy face and saying sorry. The way nobody intervened when she fought with me, was a biased approach to save her.”

Vikkas Manaktala further said, “I am looking forward to seeing who wins this season. My vote is for Abdu Rozik and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.”