Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 OTT Release Date | When And Where To Watch This Historical Drama

Vikings: Valhalla is back with the second season and the audience is excited to see what the new season has in store for the trio- Leif, Freydís and Harald. The show stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson and Leo Suter in the lead role.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 OTT Release Date

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 will release on Netflix on January 12, 2023.

Announcing the release date, the official Instagram account of Vikings wrote, "When your foes will stop at nothing, you must prepare for anything. Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla premieres January 12 on @netflix."

Talking about the second season, the creator of Vikings, Jeb Stuart, said, "The whole concept of Season 2 is that we take these three heroes who are in Scandinavia and blow them out of their comfort zones."

He added, "Season 2 for Harald and Leif is a road trip: It’s Thelma and Louise on the Dnieper River. The two of them will begin this incredible journey. Freydís has to go to Pomerania, which is a very difficult environment.”

Stuart further said, "Season 2 will show that sometimes when you hang out with the people that are just like you, eat like you, talk like you, you can still run into trouble. So you need to stir the pot, which I think is what the Vikings did. And they did it beautifully, better than probably any other culture out there. So we put together this motley crew of nobles, Muslim astronomers and con men, and they shove off from Novgorod.”

The official synopsis reads, "Set one hundred years after the events of Vikings, the series chronicles the beginning of the end of the Viking Age, marked by the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066."

The show has already been renewed for its third season. The first season had eight episodes and the other seasons will also have eight episodes each.