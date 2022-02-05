Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak alias Hindustani Bhau was sent to judicial custody by Bandra Magesterial Court. He will remain in judicial custody for next 14 days.

Vikas Fhatak was arrested on February 1 for allegedly provoking students of classes 10 and 12 to protest against offline board exams.

ALSO READ - YouTuber Vikas Fhatak, aka 'Hindustani Bhau', arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly 'instigating' students

In a video that went viral, Vikas Fhatak can be heard as saying: "In these two years, many people died because of COVID. Till now, families are recovering from the shock. And now the new drama of Omicron has started. What is this? The government is urging people to remain indoors. They why to take offline exams of the students," Hindustani Bhau said in a YouTube video, 'Exams cancel karo. bacho ke jaan ke sath mat khelo warna hoga fir se andolan'. Cancel the exams. Don't play with children's life else there will be a mass movement.

Fhatak also threatened the authorities that he will "hit the streets along with lakhs of students," adding that "he will stick to his words if the demands are not met." After the video went viral, a large number of students collected in Dharavi leading to police action.

The video was uploaded on January 24 and had over 2.77 lakh views up to the point of Fhatak's arrest. Fhatak's channel on YouTube has more than 5.5 lakh subscribers.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the decision to conduct offline exams for classes 10 and 12 has been taken after careful discussion. Strict measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing a face mask, sanitising the schools, etc, will be taken. The Health Minister also asked the protesting students to cooperate with the government in conducting exams in an offline mode.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma