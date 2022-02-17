New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau has been granted bail by the Mumbai sessions court in the matter of Dharavi Students Protest over online exams reported news agency ANI. Dharavi police arrested Vikas on February 01. The Youtube personality was arrested due to one of his videos where he can be seen instigating Dharavi students to protest over online exams for classes 10th and 12th in view of COVID-19.

In his video, Vikas also asked students to gather in the Dharavi area near the residence of Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad. After the video went viral, the Dharavi police arrested Hindustani Bhau on February 01 and later sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

In a video that went viral, Vikas Fhatak can be heard as saying: "In these two years, many people died because of COVID. Till now, families are recovering from the shock. And now the new drama of Omicron has started. What is this? The government is urging people to remain indoors. They why to take offline exams of the students,"

The social media influencer said in a YouTube video, 'Exams cancel karo. bacho ke jaan ke sath mat khelo warna hoga fir se andolan' -- (Cancel the exams. Don't play with children's life else there will be a mass movement).

After the video went viral on the internet an influx of students were seen protesting outside State School Education Minster Professor Varsha Eknath Gaikwad's residence in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

Hindustani Bhau is a social influencer with a decent following. He is famous for his controversial and abusive video targeting Pakistan and other YouTubers from neighbouring countries. The social media influencer came into the limelight when he appeared in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 13.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen