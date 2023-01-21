Vijay Varma Seems Mesmerized With Tamannaah Bhatia's Latest Post; Here's Proof

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been dominating the headlines for quite some time now. The duo are currently rumoured to be dating after they were spotted together in Goa, and recently they also attended an awards night in Mumbai together. Now, on Saturday, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a video on social media that left Vijay Varma in awe.

Tammannah Bhatia recently took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video from her recent photoshoot. The actress looked gorgeous in an all-red outfit, as evident from her post. She captioned her post, "Pretty dresses and prettier places make for the prettiest pictures."

What caught everybody's attention was Vijay Varma's reaction in the comments section. The Darlings actor dropped fire emoticons in the comments section as he seemed mesmerized with her looks.

Recently, the rumoured couple was spotted together at an event in Mumbai. A paparazzi account shared a video of Tamannaah and Vijay posing for the photographs at an event. The Bahubali actress looked gorgeous in a blue-coloured cut-out dress which she styled with pick-coloured pumps. On the other hand, Vijay Varma looked dapper in a colourful jacket and black denims and had his hair covered with a barret.

Professionally, Tamannaah Bhatia will be next seen in Telugu film Bhola Shankar. She also has a Hindi film Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pipeline. On the other hand, Vijay Varma was last seen in Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah-starrer Darlings. He will next be seen in Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Devotion of Suspect X.