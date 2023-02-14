OPEN IN APP

More In News

Vijay Varma Fuels Dating Rumors With Tamannaah Bhatia, Shares A Cute Pic With A Heart On Valentines Day

Vijay Varma is secretly celebrating his Valentines Day with actress Tamannaah Bhatia amid dating rumors in his cryptic Instagram post.

By Piyali Bhadra
Tue, 14 Feb 2023 04:24 PM (IST)
vijay-varma-fuels-dating-rumors-with-tamannaah-bhatia-shares-a-cute-pic-with-a-heart-on-valentines-day

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma won praise for his solid performance in 'Darlings' last year opposite Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. Recently, the actor hit the headlines for his alleged romance with actress Tamannaah Bhatia, sparking relationship rumors since their new year celebrations.

On new years eve, the duo was captured in a video having an intimate moment from Goa which surfaced online making rounds on the internet. Now, on the day of valentines, Vijay Varma updated his Instagram story posting a cryptic picture, showcasing the shoes of the duo with a red heart insertion.

Dropping a red heart emoji on the story, the picture features two pairs of feet facing each other which grabbed everyone's attention where many netizens pointed out that the other pair of feet is of Tamannaah Bhatia's as her jacket is visible in the picture. A couple of days ago, the actress was holding the same jacket.

Also Read
Akshay Kumar Is Elated To See Ram Charan Matching Steps With Ganesh Acharya On 'Main Khiladi' | WATCH

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Netizens also reacted on Reddit, and wrote, "I actually ship them… they make a quirky & unexpected couple in the best way possible." Another user wrote, "I think they're just announcing the new lust stories movie which they both star in."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the duo is seeing each other and are currently in a 'happy space' with each other. The source also revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia first met Vijay Varma on the sets of their film with Sujoy Ghosh and instantly hit off.

Also Read
Kareena Kapoor Preaches Self-Love With Her Iconic Dialogue 'Main Apni Favourite Hoon' On Valentine's Day

Meanwhile, Sujoy Ghosh's short anthology in 'Lust Stories 2' is an out-and-out thriller combined with the theme of dark lust, the shoot went on for six days in Bandra's Mehboob Studios and is currently in the post-production stage.

Related Reads

Top Deals

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.