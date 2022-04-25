New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The audience loves Kareena Kapoor because of her amazing acting skills and her elegance and charm. Kareena's fans are eagerly waiting to see her create magic on the screen once again. But her fans are not aware of the funny side of their favourite actress. Kareena, who is all set for her OTT debut, showed her funny side in a video shared by Vijay Varma.

Sharing the video, Vijay Varma wrote, "The only Gag I ever wanted to play with @kareenakapoorkhan, the only and ultimate Poo. From behind the scenes of #TheDevotionOfSuspectX".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Vijay Varma and Kareena Kapoor recreated the iconic scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Vijay says Kareena's iconic dialogue, "Kon hai jisne dubara mud ke mujhe nahi dekha, who is she?" Then, Kareena can be seen standing behind Vijay. She makes a funny face and everyone laughs.

Kareena shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "Waiting to start work with you @itsvijayvarma".

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium in 2020, with the late actor Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia. The actress will be seen in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan. This will be the third time Kareena will work with Aamir. They previously worked together in 3 Idiots and Talash: The Answer Lies Within. She shot some parts of the movie during her pregnancy. The release date of the movie got delayed many times due of the COVD-19 pandemic in India. The official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump will hit the theatres on August 11.

Vijay Varma was last seen in Hurdang along with Sunny Kaushal and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He will be seen in Darlings with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah.

Kareena will make her OTT debut with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The release date of this project is not announced yet. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the untitled murder mystery will release on Netflix.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav