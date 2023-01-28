Vijay Thalapathy's Father SK Chandrasekhar Shuts Out Fall-Out Rumors With Son, 'Watched Varisu Together'

South superstar Vijay Thalapathy has been going through an excellent phase in his acting career by delivering back-to-back blockbusters and has gained immense love and fame from his fans. Recently, questions were raised against the relationship of the actor with director-father SK Chandrasekhar raising speculations about their fallout relationship.

The strained relationship between the duo has been making headlines for one and a half years. However, in a recent interview, senior director SA Chandrasekhar opened up about his rumors about his son Vijay Thalapathy, shutting down the fall-out reports between them.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, SA Chandrasekhar opened up about his relationship with his son and revealed that they have a normal father-son relationship. He also mentioned that the father-son duo together watched 'Varisu', Vijay Thalapathy's latest release which was a family entertainer.

SA Chandrasekhar admitted his strained relationship with his son, where the duo is not always on talking terms but they do reconcile. However, he also added that it is a petty issue for them and no kind of exaggeration should be given to it, as the duo are strong-headed and don't easily express love and affection openly, but have immense amounts of respect.

Vijay Thalapathy was recently seen in Vamshi Paidipally's family entertainer 'Varisu' alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film was released on January 11 and earned around Rs 280 Crore making it a blockbuster at the box office. The film had a solid crash with Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu', however, it still went ahead and gave a smashing record.