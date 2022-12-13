Vijay Sethupathi’s Drastic Physical Transformation Leaves Fans Wondering If It’s For THIS Big Project

South superstar Vijay Sethupathi, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film with Sriram Raghavan, has been shying away from the public eye for some time now. On Monday, the actor took to his social media account to share a picture of his drastic physical transformation, leaving fans surprised.

Vijay Sethupati took to his Instagram account to share a mirror selfie of himself. Looking dapper in a white shirt, the actor posed happily for the picture, where he could be seen having shed many kilos.

Take a look at Vijay Sethupathi’s picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Sethupathi (@actorvijaysethupathi)

Notably, Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen in the Tamil film DSP, during the promotions of which he looked his usual self. Just weeks later, his drastic transformation has left fans wondering if its for his new project, a web series co-starring Mammootty and directed by Manikandan.

Several fans took to the comments section of the post to react to the picture. One fan wrote, “VJS POSTED A PICTURE?? I REPEAT VJS POSTED A PICTURE.” Another wrote, “What a changeover.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Sethupathi will reportedly be a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara-starrer film which will be helmed by Atlee. Vijay Sethupathi will reportedly be playing the lead antagonist in the film.

Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in a silent film, ‘Gandhi Talks’. The dark comedy will be directed by Kishore P ‘Belekar’ and will also star Aditi Rao Hydari and Arvind Swami.

“Silent film is not a gimmick. It is a form of storytelling. Conveying emotions by switching off the device of dialogue is not only scary but also interesting and challenging,” the director told PTI.

Vijay Sthupathi will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’. The film will see the first time on screen pairing of Vijay with Katrina Kaif and is slated to release theatrically in 2023.