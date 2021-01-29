Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master has been written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto. The film has now been released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The day of excitement is finally here and the fans surely can't keep calm. After a long wait and a power-packed release on the silver screen on January 13, Vijay Sethuptahi and Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'Master' is finally out on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. As soon as the streaming platform announced the release of the film on its platform, netizens went gaga over it. The hashtags '#Master' and '#MasteronPrime' started trending on Twitter and the film has been receiving a spoonful of responses from Twitterati.

Even after the theatrical release of the film, Master is receiving hoots and praises from the fans. One of the users wrote, "This Looks Epic One.. Most Of Thalapathy Fans Are Watching #Master Movie In Both Theatre & OTT..& Enjoying Thier Day..!! More Than Us Overseas Fans Are Very Happy By Watching Movie.. #Master Movie Biggest Mega Blockbuster Movie.."

Now overseas fans are getting to watch #Master. Everyone rate Master 10/10 on IMDb. Haters are giving lowest rating. Let's take the rating above 8. So use all your accounts and rate it 10. #MasterOnPrimehttps://t.co/7QJiZSxhTp — Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@Troll_Cinema) January 29, 2021

Another user wrote, "Thalapathy Vijay Is Always A Specialist In Creating A Historical Records in Box- Office.. #Master Is The First Movie Which Has Gained A Massive Gross With 50% Occupancy & Now It Is Going To Set New Record In OTT."

#MasterOnPrime Loaded with dull scenes from start to end. The pace was horrendous. Lokesh like Ranjith looked over confident. Like ar muragadoss another director bites the dust. — VijayNaFan (@VijayNaFan) January 29, 2021

Yet another wrote, "Craze for #Master after 16 days of release is multiple times higher This is Insane stardom of #Thalapathy "

That outstanding emotional scene followed by the raw fight scene in Jail. Paaaaah. Speechless. This man is at his peak in every aspect. #Master #MasterOnPrime pic.twitter.com/lrSmTywQsJ — Raven (@i_raaveen) January 29, 2021

Master has been written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto. In the film, Vijay is playing the role of John Durairaj who is a drunkard professor and he is sent to the juvenile correctional centre, where he gets engaged in a fight with Bhavani, a gangster. The role of Bhavani is played by Vijay Sethupathi who involves the children of the correctional centre in criminal activities.

The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma