New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahead of the release of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master, the scenes from their upcoming film has been leaked online. The film is slated to release on January 13. As soon as the scenes from the film made it online, the director of the film Lokesh Kanagaraj has appealed to the people to not share the leaked clips.

The filmmaker in his tweet said, "Dear all. It's been a 1.5-year-long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it Folded hands Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours."

It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 11, 2021

In the film, Vijay is playing the lead role and Vijay Sethupathi is playing the role of the main antagonist. Tamil actor Arun Vijay also requested fans to watch Master at the theatres and not indulge in privacy. He wrote, "The true essence of cinema is when the hard work is appreciated in the right platform! I request you all to kindly refrain from unwanted forwards of the film #MASTER made for the theatrical audience. Respect and celebrate watching it in theatres that we have all been waiting for!"

Respect & celebrate watching it in theatres that we have all been waiting for!💪 — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) January 11, 2021

The production house XB Film Creators also shared a post in which they requested people to forward/share any leaked content. They further said that if anyone come across it, they can share it with them at report@blockxpiracy.com.

Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com — XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) January 11, 2021

Several other celebrities also requested their followers on social media to refrain from sharing any such content if they come across it as it is the hard work of the makers and people should appreciate the movie by watching it on the big screen.

The film Master is all set to release in five languages and that includes Hindi too. Master will hit the cinemas halls in the south on January 13 and it will be out in northern pockets on January 14.

