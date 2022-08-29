Vijay Sethupathi Charged THIS Whooping Amount For Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'

After a long hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to enthrall his fans as King Khan will make a comeback on the big screens. Shah Rukh has a bunch of different projects in his pipeline. The actor will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, Atlee’s Jawan, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Meanwhile, a bunch of reports are doing rounds on the internet, which claim that SRK's Jawn will also reportedly star Vijay Sethupathi.

The reports further claim that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the role of the main antagonist in the movie. However, one thing which stunned people online was the remuneration he charged for the film.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actor has charged a whopping amount to feature alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

“This is the maximum that Sethupathi has charged for a feature film to date and the hike in fees has come to post the tremendous appreciation he got for his performance in Vikram. While he was in talks for Jawan for a while now, the paperwork happened to post the thunderous success of Vikram. He has upped his fees from Rs 15 crore to Rs 21 crore for Jawan,” a source told Pinkvilla.

Further, the report claimed that the actor had to leave two of his projects in order to feature with Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan.

“He had to leave two films to be a part of this one. But the character is so powerful that he didn’t mind letting go off other projects. Atlee has churned out a role that got Vijay very excited,” the source further added.

Meanwhile, Jawan will be helmed by Atlee and will also feature Nayanthara in the female lead. Sethupati will be seen in a bunch of different projects. He will also share the screen with Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen in Viduthalai and in the Hindi movie Mumbaikar.