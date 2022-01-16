New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: South Indian superstar Vijay Sethupathi enjoys a massive fan base. Popularly known as Makkal Selvan or People's Treasure, the actor is loved for his amazing acting skills in Tamil cinema. Vijay Sethupathi turned a year older today (January 16), as the actor celebrates his 44th birthday. However, the actor who rules millions of hearts had to cover a journey full of struggles to reach here.

Not a lot of people know, but the actor once worked in Dubai before making it big in the South film industry. In his earlier life, the actor went through tough phases, and his life story is quite inspiring.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, in order to earn money, Sethupathi worked in various jobs before he earned a big name in the South film industry. He did many jobs ranging from a salesman at a retail store, a cashier at a fast-food joint, and a phonebooth operator. During this rough patch of his life, the actor moves to Dubai to earn money, so that he can take responsibility for his three sisters.

In Dubai, the actor reportedly worked as an accountant as he earned twice more than what he was getting in India. During his stay in Dubai, the actor also met the love of his life Jessy Sethupathi. Later, the two tied the knot in 2003 and are blessed with two kids.

His journey of becoming a South Indian actor started when he returned to India from Dubai. He started his career in the industry as a supporting actor before playing the lead in Thenmerku Paruvakaatru (2010). And today, the actor has given numerous blockbusters as he has done around 50 movies.

Vijay Sethupati will next be seen in Ponram’s upcoming film ‘VJS 46’. The movie is produced by Sun Pictures. Reality TV show fame Shivani Narayanan will also be seen in the film. The actress took to her social media and shared a picture and wrote, "Glad to work with the coolest director."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen