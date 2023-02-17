Vijay Sethupathi And Vignesh Shivan To Collaborate Again For 'Wikki 6'? Here's What We Know

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has been hitting the headlines ever since the reports of him not directing 'AK 62' surfaced on the internet. However, it has now been reported that the filmmaker will work with Vijay Sethupathi for his next film.

According to ETimes, Vignesh will direct an action entertainer and will collaborate with Vijay Sethupathi again. It has also been reported that Vignesh has already approached Vijay and the actor liked the script.

Meanwhile, Vignesh was in the news because of the confusion if he will work with Ajith Kumar on AK 62 or not. It was reported that Vignesh will not direct the movie and Ajith Kumar is not satisfied with the script.

Vignesh also removed the 'AK 62' from his Twitter bio. Fans also noticed that after removing AK 62, Vignesh added 'Wikki 6' instead. According to the reports, Ajith will collaborate with Magizh Thirumeni for AK62 instead of Vignesh.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen on Farzi, which is streaming on Prime Video. In an interview, he was asked if he felt insecure about starring in a series where Shahid also has a lead role.

Vijay said that he respects every actor he is working with and there is no winning as everyone is here to work together.

"I don’t look at it that way. I’ve worked in so many films. Every film is a multi-starrer. There is not only one star in any film. Here also I respect Amol (Palekar) so much, then Bhuvan (Arora). It’s not only Shahid. No one comes here to compete with one another. We all cooperate and work together. There is no winning. I don’t believe in winning, I enjoy the game. There is a lot of sharing and learning. I am not insecure. I did a negative role in my third film," Vijay said as quoted by The Indian Express.

On the work front, Vijay has two Bollywood films lined up in his kitty. He will star in Atlee's directorial 'Jawan' and Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas'.