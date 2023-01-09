Vijay Deverakonda Sends His 100 Fans On A 5-Day Trip To Manali As A Gift From ‘Devera Santa’ | Watch

South star Vijay Deverakonda, who was recently seen in the pan-India film ‘Liger’, turned into ‘Devera Santa’ for his fans. The actor continued with his annual custom of giving his fans some exciting gifts every year to make the merriest time of the year more special. This year, Vijay Deverakonda has decided to give 100 of his chosen fans an all expense-paid trip to Manali.

The trip comes as a part of Vijay Deverakonda’s yearly initiative of gifting a Christmas/New Year gift from his initiative #Deverasanta2022. Taking to his social media account, the actor made the announcement.

“100 of you go to the mountains ❤️ Update! Happy new year. Big kisses and lots of love to all of you. Link in bio,” the ‘Arjun Reddy’ star wrote via his Instagram account. Take a look at the video:

In the video, Vijay Deverakonda was quoted as saying, “Happy New Year, my love. This is a ‘DeveraSanta Update’. I told you that I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expenses paid trip holiday, food, travel, and accommodation on me. I asked you guys where you want to go and every pole chose the mountains, so to the mountains we go.”

The south star added, “I am sending 100 of you on a 5-day trip to Manali. You are going to see snow-capped mountains. You are going to see temples and monasteries, and we have a lot of activities planned! If you are 18+, I am sorry you have to be 18+, and you have been following me, just fill out the attached ‘Devera Santa google document form and we are going to pick 100 of you”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda’s last film ‘Liger’. The film failed to impress the audiences and critics alike. The actor will be next seen in the romantic drama film ‘Khushi’, where he will be paired alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.