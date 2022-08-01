Vijay Deverakonda Met Salman Khan And Chirajneevi Amid 'Liger' Promotions | See Pic

Vijay Deverakonda has left no stones unturned to promote his upcoming movie 'Liger'. From making his Koffee With Karan debut to riding in Mumbai Local train, Vijay has been promotiong his movies in a different manner. Recently, the actor met the superstars Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan while promoting his film. Fans are also excited to see three superstars together.

Sharing the pictures, Vijay wrote, "Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela sir & @beingsalmankhan sir -Your blessings and love for #Liger means the world to us! My respect and love always".

Earlier, he also shared his look from Koffee With Karan. Sharing the pictures, Vijay wrote, "Hey, You all. Going on Mum's favourite show". Vijay wore a three-piece suit, with ivory shirt and blazer and black trousers.

Vijay took Mumbai Local train along with co-star Ananya Panday to travel around. Ananya shared some pictures on social media as well. Sharing the pictures, Ananya Panday wrote, "#LIGER promotions are 'on track' let’s go boyzzzzzz".

The trailer launch of Liger was a grand event. Apart from Hyderabad, Vijay also launched the trailer in Mumbai. Sharing a glimpse of the Liger trailer launch in Hyderabad, Dharma Production wrote, "Yesterday was a festival of mass madness in Hyderabad! The trailer, your love & reactions from across the country! Full of gratitude!"

Meanwhile, For Hindi trailer launch, Ranveer Singh joined the star cast. Shating the video, Dharma movies wrote, "There was a different love, buzz and energy in Mumbai for #Liger! And big love to our favourite @ranveersingh for being a special part of this launch."

Liger is a pan-India film, which will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie will release in theatres on August 25, 2022. Apart from Vijay, Liger also stars Ananya Panday Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu. The movie revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting the right direction from his coach.