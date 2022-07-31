Vijay Deverakonda Looks Dapper In Classic Black And Ivory Three-Piece Suit | See Pics

Vijay Deverakonda has been hitting headlines these days. The actor is all set for the release of his upcoming film 'Liger' and has been promoting the film heavily. He recently appeared in Koffee With Karan with Ananya Panday and the episode created a lot of buzz. Vijay looked very handsome in the episode and his fans were love struck by his look. Now, the actor has finally shared the pictures from the sets of Koffee With Karan.

Sharing the pictures, Vijay wrote, "Hey, You all. Going on Mum's favourite show".

Vijay wore a three-piece suit, with ivory shirt and blazer and black trousers.

Vijay has been keeping it casual in terms of the outfits for Liger promotions. Recently, he took Mumbai Locals to travel around the city and wore classic black t-shirt, blue denim jeans and a pair of flip flops. Ananya Panday shared the pictures on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Ananya Panday wrote, "#LIGER promotions are 'on track' let’s go boyzzzzzz".

Even Ranveer Singh praised Vijay for his casual style. During the Hindi trailer launch of Liger, Ranveer said, "Bhai ka style dekho, aise lag raha hai, ye mere trailer launch pe aaya hai ya main inke trailer launch pe aaya hu". Later, both the actors exchange their t-shirts as well.

Sharing a glimpse of the Liger trailer launch in Hyderabad, Dharma Production wrote, "Yesterday was a festival of mass madness in Hyderabad! The trailer, your love & reactions from across the country! Full of gratitude!"

Meanwhile, Liger also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu. The movie revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting the right direction from his coach. Liger is a pan-India film, which will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie will release in theatres on August 25, 2022.