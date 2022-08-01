Vijay Deverakonda Leaves Rashmika Mandanna Blushing With 'Beautiful' Compliment On Her Looks

The chemistry of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda is unbeatable. The duo has worked in two films and left no stones unturned when it comes to enthralling their fans. Apart from the screen, the duo is also good friends. Several rumours flooded social media that both the actors have been dating. Recently, ahead of the release of their upcoming film Sita Ramam, Rashmika and Vijay were spotted at the pre-release music event and got Rashmika blushing with his comment.

A small promo video of the event went on social media where Vijay can be seen complimenting Rashmika on her looks.

“Rashmika, you always look so pretty and beautiful so… Everyone is giggling as soon as I mention your name, I don’t know why,” Vijay said, leaving Rashmika blushing.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

Recently, the Liger star appeared on the iconic KJo's chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7. The actor was asked whether he is dating Rashmika, to which he replied, "We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling, and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created."

He further said he wants to keep his relationship to himself as he does not want to break the hearts of his fans.

On the other hand, Ananya was also present on the show. The actress dropped a major hint towards Rashmika and Vijay's dating rumours.

During the rapid-fire round, the actress played with words as she said, "I feel like he is in a rush...to meet Mika...Singh. Get it." and laughed. Karan also got the meaning behind it and said, "Oh he is in a rush to meet Mika."

Meanwhile, Vijay and Rashmika have appeared in two films together. In 2018, both the actors appeared in Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade.