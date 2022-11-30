Vijay Deverakonda Grilled By ED Over Funding For 'Liger': All You Need To Know

Actor Vijay Devarakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad on Wednesday in relation to an inquiry into foreign exchange irregularities.

According to media reports, Vijay was interrogated in a case connected to a purported infringement of FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999).

The Enforcement Directorate suspected illicit money involved in the movie and is looking into the supposed expenditures and origin of capital for the multilingual film.

Previously, the financial probe agency had issued summons to Puri Jagannadh and Charmee - the makers of Liger which featured Deverakonda in the main part. The makers were summoned for investigation for contravening the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in the making of Liger.

However, Charmee Kaur and Puri Jagannad were interrogated by ED a few days ago while Vijay answered the ED's summons and appeared at their office on Wednesday.

Reports have suggested that a prominent Telangana politician is alleged to have spent crores of rupees, obtained from overseas, in the film industry.

What is Foreign Exchange Management Act?

The Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 was established to put together and amend the regulations concerning international currency with the purpose of easing external commerce and payments and for stimulating the ordered growth and sustenance of the foreign exchange market in India.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the movie stars Ananya Panday in an important role and follows the story of Liger (Vijay) and his mother Balamani (Ramya Krishnan), who have travelled from Telangana to Mumbai in order to chase Liger's aspirations in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

Vijay practiced mixed martial arts in Thailand while preparing for his role in Liger. As the movie was filmed in both Telugu and Hindi, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well. The film marked boxer Mike Tyson's first appearance in Bollywood.

Liger on August 25 and was made on a budget of Rs 90 crore. The film failed to perform at the box office despite the hyped-up promotions. It has been claimed that the flick did not make more than 30 per cent of what it was expected to, thus becoming a disastrous experience for all those who participated in its making.