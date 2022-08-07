Vijay Deverakonda Forced To Leave Promotional Event In Patna Following Fan Frenzy

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are all set to enthral their fans with their upcoming film 'Liger'. The duo is promoting their film in full swing. Recently, Vijay and Anaya were spotted at a Mumbai mall to promote the film. However, the situation turned into a nightmare, when a massive crowd came to the event and the actors are forced to leave the event. Now, a similar situation occurred when the actors were in Patna to promote the film and an excessive crowd was seen at a Patna's college and both the actors were yet again forced to leave the event.

Trade analyst, Ramesh Bala shared a video, where a massive crowd was seen in Patna's college. Sharing the video, he wrote, “The excitement for Vijay Deverakonda and his film - #Liger is real. The mass superstar had to yet again leave a promotional event after there was a frenzy at a college in Patna, eager to meet the star himself!”

The mass superstar had to yet again leave a promotional event after there was a frenzy at a college in Patna, eager to meet the star himself!

In the video, Vijay can be seen in a White shirt as he was being taken away from the crowd who gathered to take a glimpse of their favourite actor.

Another video was also shared where Vijay was seen standing on a higher podium in front of the massive crow. He is seen saying in Hindi, “Hum aap sabhi ko bahut hi pyar karte hain (I love you all a lot).”

A similar situation happened in Mumbai when both the actors went to a shopping mall in Navi Mumbai. However, soon the happening event turned into a nightmare when a large crowd of fans gathered at the venue to take a glimpse of their favourite star and both of them were forced to leave the event.

Several videos of the event flooded social media which showed both Ananya and Vijay being escorted from the venue.

Meanwhile, Vijay and Ananya were recently seen in KJo's iconic chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7. The actor talked about various topics in the show including his rumoured affair with Rashmika Mandanna.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Liger marks Vijay's Bollywood debut. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy, among others. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 25.