Vijay Deverakonda Confirms Sequel Of Liger Ahead Of Release

Vijay Deverakonda dropped a massive hint for all his fans and clearly, they cannot keep calm. The actor who is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Liger confirmed that the movie will have a sequel too. The film Liger will also feature Bollywood actor Ananya Panday.

During a conversation with BollywoodLife.com, when Vijay was asked if there will be a sequel to Liger, the actor said, “There will be most probably, yeah."

“I respect him a lot. He is the one who got Baahubali to India. Because he was there, they were able to release it in that wide range. Today I am able to reach out to him with a script and say, ‘Karan sir we want to make this for India, please help’. He liked it and he likes me. Right from Arjun Reddy, he has been very warm to me. He has given us an opportunity to fulfil a dream of ours. I am from Hyderabad, Puri sir is from a small town in Andhra Pradesh. He didn’t ask us anything. He liked the script, we needed a platform, we needed someone to help us and he did that for us," the actor was quoted as saying by the portal.

Well, surely this news comes a huge excitement for all the Vijay Deverakonda fans. This will be the first time when Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda will be sharing the screen space. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of an MMA artist. Apart from these two actors, the movie will also star the debut of American boxer Mike Tyson, which will mark his Bollywood debut.

“I’m not able to understand anything today. I mean you guys don’t know my dad, my grandfather or anybody. We don’t have much background too, how all this love. From where have you guys come from? This film is dedicated to all of you guys," Vijay said during the trailer launch of the film

Meanwhile, the movie is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The movie will hit the big screens on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.