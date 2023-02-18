Vijay Deverakonda Completes His Promise, Sends 100 Fans On 'All-Expenses Paid Trip' To Himachal Pradesh

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda will soon return to the screen with his upcoming Telugu romantic film 'Kushi' opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Vijay Deverakonda has often been sponsoring trips for his fans for the last few years, where recently he sent 100 fans on an all-expense-paid trip to Manali.

Sharing a glimpse of his fans leaving for the trip via an airplane, the video featured his fans looking all set and excited for the trip. All the individuals cheered and hooted for Vijay Deverakonda.

Taking the video to his Instagram story, the actor wrote, "Cutest they sent me a video from their flight this morning. They are off on their holiday to the mountains! 100 from across the country, makes me so happy #deverasanta".

And here are the 100 of you, randomly selected this year :)



Travel dates - February 17- 20.

Will do a call group call and speak soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/syOaRfvsXa — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 2, 2023

Vijay Deverakonda conducted a social media poll and found that his fans were more inclined to visit the mountains. Thus keeping his promise, Vijay sent the 100 chosen ones to Manali. He started this tradition a while ago.

#Deverasanta, a tradition I started 5 years ago. This year I have the nicest idea so far :)



I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expense paid holiday. Help me in choosing the destination. #Deverasanta2022https://t.co/iFl7mj6J6v — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 25, 2022

In the first year, 50 fans from his fan following on Instagram visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University in Masab Tank. The actor personally met everyone and also gave them special gifts.

The second time, Vijay posted a video asking his followers to shower up their wishes with the hashtag 'DevaraSanta.' Making a promise that he would fulfill at least 9-10 wishes and possibly many more, he also announced Rs 10,000 each as a Christman gift to the named a hundred winners from his following list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Talking about his work front, Vijay Deverakonda will soon appear on the big screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 'Kushi.' The film will mark the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, as they earlier worked in Nag Ashwin's 'Mahanti.'