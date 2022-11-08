Vijay Deverakonda Approached By ‘Brahmastra 2’ Makers To Play ‘Dev’: Reports

Vijay Deverakonda has been away from the limelight ever since his pan-India action film ‘Liger’ failed to impress the audiences at the box-office. But it seems like the ‘Arjun Reddy’ star’s popularity hasn’t been affected by this box-office debacle.

According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda has been approached by the makers of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra’ to play the titular role in the second part of the film franchise, titled ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’.

A report in Bollywood Hungama revealed details about three actors being approached for the role. “The Brahmastra franchise is being backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Yes, there were three actors who were approached, but now, Karan is looking at roping in Vijay. The two have worked together on Liger and understand how the other person works, so it comes as no surprise.”

Notably, it was earlier being reported that Ranveer Singh, Yash and Hrithik Roshan had been approached by Ayan Mukerji and team to play the role of ‘Dev’ in the film, but none of the three has been signed for the film yet. Karan Johar, who recently worked with Vijay Deverakonda on ‘Liger’, seems to be keen on casting him in this role.

“Liger did not exactly hit the target, instead it was way off. Both Vijay and Karan are looking to work together one something that will definitely hit the mark, and kick-start Vijay’s journey in Bollywood. Given this, essaying the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2 is perfect for Vijay and plays well for the makers of the film as well,” the report by Bollywood Hungama added.

If Vijay Deverakonda indeed agrees to be a part of the film, then it will definitely increase the film’s pan-Inia appeal. “If Vijay signs on to play Dev in Brahmastra 2, the film will get the added advantage of featuring a big name from the South. This will ensure Brahmastra 2 has a pan-India appeal while capturing audiences in all sectors,” added the report.