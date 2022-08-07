Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Raise Temperature In 'Liger' BTS Pics | See Here

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are hitting the headlines these days as their upcoming film 'Liger' has created a lot of buzz. The actors have left no stones unturned to promote their film. All the songs from the film have also taken the internet by storm. As their new song from Liger 'Aafat' is out, Ananya has shared some behind the scene pictures with Vijay in which the duo look ravishing together.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, "#AAFAT. watch our vibey song nowwww!!!!"

Vijay looks dapper in a red printed shirt and black pants and donned a messy hair look. Meanwhile, Ananya looks drop dead gorgeous in a red printed co-ord set. They shot the song in a beautiful location and the beach can be seen in the pictures as well.

Earlier, the duo took Mumbai local train to travel and promote their movie. Sharing the pictures, Ananya Panday wrote, "#LIGER promotions are 'on track' let’s go boyzzzzzz".In the picture, Vijay can be seen laying his head on Ananya's lap. Ananya looked beautiful in a yellow top and blue denim. Meanwhile, Vijay looked cool in a black t-shirt and blue denim.

Vijay also made his debut in Koffee With Karan and came with Ananya Panday. The episode was filled with fun chit chats and they also spilled a lot of beans in the episode. Ananya shared some pictures from the show as well.

Meanwhile, Liger also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu. It is a pan-India film, which will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie will hit the theatres on August 25, 2022. The movie revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting the right direction from his coach. Liger is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.