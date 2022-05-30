New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's pan India movie Liger has created a lot of excitement amongst the audience after the first glimpse of the film was unveiled. Ananya keeps her fans updated about the film and has previously shared some pictures with co-star Vijay as well. Now, Ananya has shared a fun video with Vijay and they can be seen dancing to 'The Punjaabban Song' from Jug Jugg Jeeyo. They have also given their best wishes to team Jug Jugg Jeeyo on the behalf of Team Liger.

Sharing the video, Ananya wrote, "Hooked to this step and the vibe of this song! As they say - #JugJuggJeeyo to the team and all our love for the film from Team Liger #ThePunjaabbanSong".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Varun Dhawan reposted Ananya's video and wrote, "can't over these liger movesss".

Varun Dhawan started The Punjaabban Song challenge on Instagram and challenged other Bollywood celebs to do the hook step of the song as well. He wrote, "Enjoyed doing the #famstep with My dad. Since the wedding banger #naachpunjaabban is out now send your reels with your families or loved ones #jugjuggjeeyo. Challenging some of my friends".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The song is sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy and the music and lyrics of the song are given by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq. Apart from Varun Dhawan, Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Maniesh Paul and Tisca Chopra. It will hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, Liger revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting the right direction from his coach. The movie will hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Apart from Vijay and Ananya, the movie also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Vishu Reddy in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav