Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Forced To Leave Liger Event After 'Stampede-like' Situation

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are gearing up for their upcoming release 'Liger'. In order to promote the film, both the actors recently went to a shopping mall in Navi Mumbai. However, soon the happening event turned into a nightmare when a large crowd of fans gathered at the venue to take a glimpse of their favourite star.

Several videos from the event surfaced online where fans can be seen shoving each other. At a point, the chaos was soo much that a female fan felt suffocated and sat down.

According to a report in ETimes, both the actors were supposed to take part in a fun activity which also included their fans. However, neither the actors were able to complete the task fans due to the rush. The situation turned into a “full-fledged stampede"

Vijay also took to Instagram and expressed his concern and gratitude toward his fans. He wrote: “Your love has touched me. Hope you all are safe and back home. Wish I could have been there with you all so much longer. Thinking about you all as I go to bed. Goodnight Mumbai."

Recently, Vijay and Ananya also appeared in Koffee With Karan Season 7. The actor talked about various topics in the show including his rumored affair with Rashmika Mandanna.

The actor was asked whether he is dating Rashmika, to which he replied, "We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling, and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Liger marks Vijay's Bollywood debut. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy, among others. The film is all set to hit the theaters on August 25.