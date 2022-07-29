Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Enjoy Mumbai Local Train Ride During 'Liger' Promotion | See Pics

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have left no stones unturned to promote their upcoming movie 'Liger'. The movie is already creating a lot of buzz even before the release and the star cast is promoting their film in a very unique manner. This time, Vijay and Ananya took Mumbai local train to travel and promote their movie. Vijay's character in Liger is from Mumbai, who later becomes an MMA champion. Meanwhile, Ananya shared a bunch of pictures and videos with Vijay from their promotion journey.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya Panday wrote, "#LIGER promotions are 'on track' let’s go boyzzzzzz".

In the picture, Vijay can be seen laying his head on Ananya's lap. Ananya and Vijay kept their look casual and simple. Ananya looked stunning in a yellow top and blue denim. Meanwhile, Vijay looked dapper in a black t-shirt and blue denim.

Meanwhile, Dharma Productions shared a bunch of videos of Vijay and Ananya on a local train. In one of the videos, Ananya and Vijay can be seen talking to each other. The video is captioned as "these two are just", with a heart emotion.

In another video, Ananya can be seen holding Vijay's hand while travelling on the local train. The caption reads, Vijay Deverakonda holding Ananya Panday's hand while standing in the train is EVERYTHING". Ananya reposted the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "Just making sure I don't fly off".

Later, the duo were welcomed by RJ Malishka and also grooved to their song Akdi Pakdi.

The duo also appeared on Koffee With Karan Episode 4 to promote their film.

Meanwhile, Liger revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting the right direction from his coach. It also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu. It is a pan-India film, which will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie will hit the theatres on August 25, 2022.