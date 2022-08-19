Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Enjoy Delicacies In Kochi During 'Liger' Promotion | Watch

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are all set for the release of their upcoming film 'Liger'. The duo is currently promoting their film all over India and they were recently in Kochi, Kerela. Earlier, they went to Ahemdabad, Vadodara, Mumbai, Chennai, Patna, Hyderabad, among others. In Kochi, the Liger stars enjoyed some delicious food and also shared the video on social media.

Sharing the video, Vijay wrote, "Kerala Sadya. What a meal, AdiPoli!".

Kerala Sadya ❤️

What a meal, AdiPoli! pic.twitter.com/ajQsx1nV4K — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 19, 2022

Earlier, Vijay and Ananya took Vijay's mother's blessings before the release of the film. Sharing the pictures, Dharma movies, "Maa ka aashirvaad. With #Liger being only 8 days away, Vijay Deverakonda’s amma bestowed her blessings on the fierce duo!".

Earlier, the duo went to Chandigarh and had a time of their life. Sharing the video, Dharma movies wrote, "#Chandigarh, you were nothing short of badiyaan!. Your love for team #Liger roared loud & clear across the city. See you in cinemas on 25th August!".

Sharing some pictures from the Liger promotional event in Ahmedabad, the official Instagram account of Dharma movies wrote, "Spreading the love - #Liger style! #Ahmedabad your energy is electric, see you in cinemas on 25th August!".

Dharma Productions shared a video of Vijay's promotional tour in Patna. "He came. He saw. He roared in every heart in #Patna! The #Liger fandom tour kickstarts with an endearing reception, unmatchable energy & never-ending love!", the caption reads.

Liger also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu. The movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is a pan-India film, which will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Liger revolves around a rowdy Mumbai boy who becomes an MMA champion after getting the right direction from his coach. The movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie will hit the theatres on August 25, 2022.