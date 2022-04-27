New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu has landed himself in legal trouble. The actor and producer has been charged with alleged sexual assault by the Kerala Police. After a woman's complaint, the Ernakulam South Police registered a case against Vijay Babu.

As per the report, the woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted multiple times at a flat in Kochi and the producer also recorded an obscene video of her. The woman further said that she was intoxicated before the sexual assault took place.

Soon after the news went on the internet, Vijay Babu appeared live on his social media handle on Wednesday, claiming that he was the 'real victim' in this case. The actor-producer also said that he will take appropriate legal steps against the complainant, whom he also named.

Even though the police are yet to record Vijay Babu's statement, late on Tuesday the actor took to social media and said, "Since I have done nothing wrong, I am least afraid as to what's in store for me. I also know the laws of the country with regard to 'Me Too' allegations. I am disclosing the name of the lady. I have decided to take legal steps against this lady and it includes filing a hefty defamation suit. I have all the records with me to prove my innocence," said Babu.

"I am the victim in this case as I know how pained are my mother, my family, friends, and well-wishers because of this baseless complaint. But I am not going to sit idle, I will fight it out and let it be a new beginning in such cases," he added.

The police is now planning to lodge a second case against the actor-producer for revealing the name of the complainant. The case against the actor-producer was registered on April 22 by the Ernakulam South police station. The complainant hails from Kozhikode.

According to reports, the police tried to trace Vijay Babu after hearing that he was in Goa, but he is now understood to be in Dubai.

(With IANS inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen