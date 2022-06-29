Vidyasagar, Drishyam Actress Meena's Husband, Passes Away At 48

Vidyasagar, the husband of well-known South Indian actress Meena, passed away at a private hospital in the city on Tuesday night. The 48-year-old was diagnosed with a lung ailment in March this year. His mortal remains will be cremated at Besant Nagar, Chennai, Cemetery today at 2 p.m.

Reportedly, Vidyasagar had been under treatment for the past few months and prior to this disease, he was down with Covid-19 but had managed to recover from it. The health condition of Vidyasagar, who was hospitalised for the treatment of his lung problem, worsened on Tuesday night and he passed away around 7 p.m

Soon after the news of his death was disseminated, several celebrities from the South Indian film industry expressed grief. Veteran actor Sarath Kumar expressed his condolences to the family via Twitter. He posted a picture and wrote, “It was shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar, our family’s heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family may his soul rest in peace.”

Lakshmi Manchu wrote, "Woke up to devastating news of #meena garu's husband, Vidyasagar Garu passed away due to Covid complications. My deepest and heartfelt condolences to the entire family."

While, Khushbu Sundar tweeted, "Waking up to a terrible news. Heartbroken to learn actor Meena's husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. My heart goes out to Meena n her young daughter. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family" with the hashtag #RIP.

For the unversed, Meena and Vidyasagar, who was a businessman, married in 2009 in Bengaluru. They have a daughter named Nainika. Meena, who has worked extensively in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema for over three decades, has been a part of several critically acclaimed superhits including Mohanlal's 'Drishyam' and Kamal Haasan's 'Avvai Shanmugi'. She was last seen in Annaatthe with superstar Rajinikanth