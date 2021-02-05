The film Natkhat is directed by Shaan Vyas and is produced by Vidya Balan and Ronnie Screwala. In the film, the role of child artiste is played by Sanika Patel.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The stellar performer Vidya Balan's short film Natkhat has now joined the race for Oscars 2021 in the Best Short Film Category. Taking to Instagram, the Kahaani actress shared a powerful snippet from her film in which she playing the role of a mother and in the snippet, it is seen that she is giving chumpy to her little son while having a conversation.

She shared the video with the caption that read, "So so so thrilled that our film #NATKHAT is in the race for the #OSCARS2021 after 2020 filled with prestigious international film festivals."

In the 1-minute video that she shared on Instagram, Vidya was seen talking to her son and she asks 'what were you talking outside about that jungle thing? After this, her son answers that today I learned a new lesson that if a girl talks about something just take her to the jungle. We took Reshama to the jungle because she slapped our friend who was just teasing her after that Reshma started yelling 'leave me.. leave me.' He further adds, 'you see if we take girls to the jungle they will not repeat such thing.

After hearing all this from her little son, Vidya was shocked and the video ends there. The short film Natkhat is a 33-minute film and it has now been eyeing the Oscars. The film talks about the patriarchal society and how Vidya who is playing the role of a mother is teaching her son about gender equality through bedtime stories.

Natkhat was released in the year 2019 and Vidya announced it on the photo-sharing platform. Her caption read, "I’m happy and excited to share that a few days ago, I did my first short film as an actor.. The film is called Natkhat and has me in a new role....that of ‘PRODUCER‘.... I never had plans to turn producer but the story written by @annukampa_harsh and #ShaanVyas propelled me in that direction"

Earlier, the Oscars were slated to take place on February 28, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 93rd Academy Awards got delayed and it is now slated to take place on April 25.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma