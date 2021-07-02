Academy Class of 2021: Proud moments for Vidya Balan's fans as she has been invited for Oscar's governing body. She will be voting for the Oscars

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Everyone looks forward to The Academy Nominations and Awards, however, there is one more role that can bring honour to any entertainment industry across the globe, which is being the Executive Member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. It is an Oscar governing body, where the executive members vote for Oscar Nominations and Awards.

Just like last year, this year too, Academy has selected members from the Indian Film Industry, and it's going to be a proud moment for all the Vidya Balan's fans as she has been selected as one of the members. Apart from the actress, two producers, namely Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, have also been selected among 395 executive members.

Actress Vidya Balan has been recognised for her films like Kahaani and Tumhari Sulu, while Ekta Kapoor gained recognition for her films Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, Dream Girl and others. Shobha Kapoor are been recognised for her films Udta Punjab and others.

Announcing the 'Class of 2021' The Academy tweeted, “It’s time to announce our new members! Meet the Class of 2021. #WeAreTheAcademy”.

It's time to announce our new members! Meet the Class of 2021. https://t.co/17gbIEXOzJ #WeAreTheAcademy — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 1, 2021

Apart from Indian celebs, Oscar award winners Yuh-Jung Youn, Emerald Fennell and Florian Zeller will be joining the Oscar body. Other artists like Robert Pattinson, Henry Golding, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Vanessa Kirby have also been invited to join the league this year.

In 2020, the Oscar governing body had 819 members, however, this year, only 395 members have been selected. Talking about the limited number of executives, The Academy sid in a statement, "To enable steady future growth and to ensure the necessary infrastructure, staff resources and environment to support all Academy members, the number invited to membership was limited to roughly half that of recent years.”

The Academy is undergoing some changes to highlight diversity and inclusivity in its voting body after being criticised over its biased Caucasian representation. This year, the Class of 2021 consists of 46 per cent women, 39 per cent different racial/ethnic communities and 53 per cent international representation from 50 countries around the globe.

Last year, the prestigious list included Indian artist Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Nishtha Jain, Amit Madheshiya, designer Neeta Lulla, casting director Nandini Shrikent.

