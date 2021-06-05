After Pearl V Puri's arrest, Ekta Kapoor revealed that the survivor's mother told her that Pearl was innocent and to prove this, she has the voice notes and messages.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular TV actor Pearl V Puri got arrested by Mumbai Police on the allegation of rape of a minor girl on Friday night. As soon as this news broke out, Anita Hassanandani immediately took to her social media handle and wrote a post in his support. Now, TV's czarina Ekta Kapoor has shared a post on Instagram speaking in support of the Naagin 3 actor. In her long post, she has revealed that the survivor's mother told her that Pearl was innocent and to prove this, she has the voice notes and messages.

Taking to Instagram she wrote, "Will I support a child molester…or a molester of any kind? But what I witnessed from last night to now, was the absolute low in human depravity. How can humanity go to this level? How can people who are upset with each other, drag a third person into their own fight? How can a human being take on another human being and do this? After various calls with the child‘s/girl’s mother, who openly said that Pearl was not involved and it’s her husband trying to create stories to keep her child and prove that a working mother on a set cannot take care of her kid."

Calling the Me Too movement important, Ekta further wrote, "If this is true then it is wrong on so many levels! Using an extremely important movement like ‘Me Too’ frivolously, to get your own agendas met with and mentally torturing a child and making an innocent person guilty. I have no right to decide, the courts will decide who is right & wrong. My opinion only comes from what the girl’s mother said to me last night & that is - Pearl is innocent …and it is very very sad if people are using various tactics to prove working mothers are unable to take care of their children, because there are predators on the set."

Calling Pear V Puri innocent, she further added, "I have all the voice notes and messages between the child’s mother and me which clearly points to the false allegations being put on Pearl. The film industry is as safe or as unsafe as any other business. To give it a bad name to get your agenda sorted is the lowest form of low ever. If by chance, Pearl is proved innocent, I request people to look more deeply into how the important & much needed movements in today’s time, are being used unfairly reducing the gravitas of the situation. May justice prevail! #MayJusticePrevail."

Apart from Anita and Ekta, other TV celebs, such as Surbhi Jyoti, Krystle D'Souza, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Karishma Tanna, have come out in Pearl's support and are trending #ISTANDWITHPEARL on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Pearl V Puri has been granted bail. Confirming this news, Karishma Tanna, his Naagin 3 co-star took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Satyamev Jayate. Truth wins and he did win. #gotbail @pearlvpuri."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv