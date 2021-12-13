New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a grand wedding ceremony on December 9 at luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Since then, the bride and the groom have been sharing dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremonies, and the latest post which has gained a lot of attraction is the pic that captures Vicky Kaushal with an infectious smile, while her bride Katrina is walking towards her ahead of the wedding nuptials.

Vicky Kaushal's priceless reaction in it has stolen everyone's attention. Katrina took her insta to share her bridal entry with her sisters and wrote, " "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded May it always stay that way!."

Here take a look at the picture:

Earlier, on Sunday, Katrina and Vicky treated their followers with some alluring pics from their Mehendi ceremony. Sharing the pics on their Instagram handle, they wrote, "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar! (sic)."

Earlier, the couple dropped wedding, followed by Haldi ceremony pics. In which they were spotted having blast with family members and friends.

On December 9, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremony and made their relation official to the world. The couple wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

After a dreamy wedding, the couple jetted off to an undisclosed location for their honeymoon. And, reportedly, They will come back to a new home in same building where Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli live.

